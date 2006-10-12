Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Minimal black modern cylinder box pedestal or podium for product showcase. Abstract geometric shapes background. Stand product mockup. Empty stage. 3d render illustration
Edit
Collection of rectangle tall, square black paper boxes, side view on black background, mock up packing product, presentation, design, copy space.
Collection of rectangle tall, square black paper boxes, front, side view on black background, mock up packing product, presentation, design.
Blank cardboard black package boxes mockup. Medicament realistic square cosmetic, medical or product box packaging , layout of boxes different positions for design or branding, 3d render
Minimalist black geometric pedestal for product showcase. Abstract black background. Empty mock up template. Cylinder shape. Blank stage. 3d render illustration
Collection of rectangle tall and square black paper boxes - different sides on dark black background, mock up of packing product, presentation, design.
Blank Double sided outdoor advertising metallic back lit Poster stand Mock up. Curved LED B Totem Poster Light Box. 3d render illustration.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143311739

Item ID: 2143311739

Minimal black modern cylinder box pedestal or podium for product showcase. Abstract geometric shapes background. Stand product mockup. Empty stage. 3d render illustration

Formats

  • 7000 × 5000 pixels • 23.3 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 714 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 357 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

AndreLimaSa

AndreLimaSa