Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Minimal background for travel journey concept. Pattern design made with beige suitcase. 3d rendering illustration. Clipping path of each element included.
Formats
6000 × 2725 pixels • 20 × 9.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 454 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 227 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG