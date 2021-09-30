Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2090320396
Merry Christmas holiday season golden wreath with watercolor clipart including star, heart and snowflake shaped gingerbread cookies and sweet treats, and pine branches, premade winter design
T
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bakedbiscuitbrowncardcartooncelebrationchristmaschristmas cardchristmas treecolorfulcookiecookingdecorationdecorativedesigndessertfestivefoodframefungingergingerbreadgingerbread mangoldengreenheartholidayicingillustrationisolatedkidsnew yearornamentpinepostcardredroundseasonseasonalsnowflakestarsweettemplatetext platetraditionaltreatwatercolorwhite backgroundwinterwreath
Similar images
More from this artist