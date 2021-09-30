Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2081025718
Merry Christmas. Hand drawn modern brush calligraphy. Christmas illustration. Creative typography for Holiday greeting cards, banner on green background
C
By Chanchaoka
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackgroundbannerblackboardbowcalligraphycelebrationchristmaschristmas backgrounddecemberdecorationdecorativedeerdesigndrawingfontgraphicgreengreetinghappyheartholidayhollyillustrationlabelletteringlovemerrymessagepaperphraseposterprintquoteredreindeersantaseasonsnowflakesnowmansocksymboltexttypographywallpaperwhitewinterwriteyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist