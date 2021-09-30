Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2091899215
A megaphone in the hand of a man in a jacket. A stylized image of a working speaker. Abstract textured background
J
By Jeo-Pardy
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertisementannounceannouncementattentionaudiobackgroundblowerbroadcastbusinesscommunicationconceptdesignemblementertainmenthandholdiconideaillustrationimageinformationloudnessloudspeakermanmarketingmediamegaphonemessagemicrophonemusicmusicalpictogrampicturepromotionpublicradioredreportrepresentationreproducersoundspeakspeakerspeaking trumpetspeechstatementsymboltexturevoicevolume
Categories: People, Technology
Similar images
More from this artist