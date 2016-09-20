Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
May 19th. A hand holding a phone with a calendar date on a futuristic neon blue background. Day 19 of month. The concept of the metaverse. Spring month, day of the year concept.
Virus detected hologram over working cpu in background. Worm, cyber attack, antivirus, firewall alert and danger warning concept. Futuristic 3d illustration with circuit board.
Digital World Electronic Network on Global Technology Background,Connection and Communication Concept design,Vector illustration.
2d rendering technology Cloud computing
words News on digital background
vector digital global technology concept, abstract background

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131401651

Item ID: 2131401651

May 19th. A hand holding a phone with a calendar date on a futuristic neon blue background. Day 19 of month. The concept of the metaverse. Spring month, day of the year concept.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alena Ivochkina

Alena Ivochkina