Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2085693715
Mask design for Victory day of Bangladesh. illustration of Victory day is a national holiday in Bangladesh celebrated on 16 December to commemorate the victory of Bangladesh
G
By Graphixo13
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
16 decemberasiabackgroundbangladeshbangladesh flagbangladesh maskbannercelebratecloth maskcountrydesignemblemface maskflaggraphicgreen redhealth carehealth care conceptholidayiconillustrationindependence dayisolatedmedical equipmentnationnationalnational holidaynationalityofficialpatriotpatrioticpatriotismprotectionsafetysignstatesymbolvictory dayvictory day of bangladeshwhiteworld
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist