Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2098519240
Marble texture background with high resolution, Italian marble slab, The texture of limestone or Closeup surface grunge stone texture, Polished natural granite marbel for ceramic digital wall tiles.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagatearchitecturebackgroundbrecciacarraraceramiccolorcrystaldarkdesignelegantfloorglossygranitgranitegreengrungehigh glossinterioritalianlimestoneluxurymarblemattnaturalnatureonyxoutdoorpastel marblepatternpolishedporcelainquartzquartziterockrusticslabslatestonestuccotexturetiletilestravertineturquoiseveinswallwallpaperwhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist