Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2096837428
Marble swirl rock seamless natural border texture. Earthy tone rough grain semi precious stone effect ribbon. Nature pattern background edging trim.
N
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alloverbackgroundbandbannerbasaltborderconcretecrystaldecorativedesignearth toneearthyedgeeffectendlessgeologygraingranitegreygrungemarblemarble texturemarbledmaterialmineralmottlednaturalnatureorganicpaintpatternrandomrepeatribbonrockrock formationrockyroughrusticseamlesssemi preciousstoneswirltapetexturetexturedtiletrimveinwashi
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist