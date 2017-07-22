Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Marble rock texture pink ink pattern liquid swirl paint white that is Illustration background for do ceramic counter tile silver gray that is abstract waves skin wall luxurious art ideas concept.
Formats
12332 × 4111 pixels • 41.1 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG