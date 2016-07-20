Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Marble rock texture blue ink pattern liquid swirl paint white dark that is Illustration background for do ceramic counter tile silver gray that is abstract waves skin wall luxurious art ideas concept.
Formats
8020 × 5020 pixels • 26.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 626 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 313 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG