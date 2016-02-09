Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Marble podium and minimal abstract geometry shape background. Round podium, pedestal, platform, background for cosmetic product presentation. Minimalist mock up scene, concept template. 3d render
Winter scene with a transparent crystal ball reflecting the snowy landscape. Icy river appearing upside down on the ball.
glass globe on water
Camphor in plastic cup on white paper, can be used as a cosmetic ingredient, used in spa, or use a drop to put the lamp on for aromatherapy spa.
Round stone in flowing water
mug of brie cheese on a wooden background. place for text
Bar soap. White toilet soap with foam isolated on blue background. Macro, close up.
frozen soap bubble in the snow with snowflakes

See more

1918621142

See more

1918621142

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131390401

Item ID: 2131390401

Marble podium and minimal abstract geometry shape background. Round podium, pedestal, platform, background for cosmetic product presentation. Minimalist mock up scene, concept template. 3d render

Formats

  • 5000 × 2812 pixels • 16.7 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

mkfilm

mkfilm