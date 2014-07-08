Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Man holding a colorful pie chart; great for depicting marketing, presentation, statistics and business concepts
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

46508470

Stock Illustration ID: 46508470

Man holding a colorful pie chart; great for depicting marketing, presentation, statistics and business concepts

Illustration Formats

  • 3528 × 4800 pixels • 11.8 × 16 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 735 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 368 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

H

hohojirozame

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.