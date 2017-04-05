Images

Image
Makes it easy for kids to enjoy coloring. Each picture has heavy, chunky black lines that eye-catching and child-friendly. Great for toddlers, kindergarten and preschool age children
74095807

74095807

2131805485

Item ID: 2131805485

Formats

  • 2481 × 3508 pixels • 8.3 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 707 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 354 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

H

hellomarubi