Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2092526386
magnifier highlighting the word YES surrounded by many NOs on concrete background - 3d illustration
f
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3d illustrationacceptagreeanswerbestbusinesschoicechoosecorrectcreativitydecisiondislikedoubteducationelectionequalityfindgoodhopeideainnovationjobleadershiplearninglosingmagnifiermotivationnooptimisticplanpoliticalpollproprojectquestionrealisticresearchschoolsearchsolutionstrategysuccessteamteamworkvotevotingwordyes
Categories: Business/Finance, Education
Similar images
More from this artist