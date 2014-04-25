Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
A macro closeup of a computer screen with a username and password text box. The password is hidden. Can represent security, privacy and safety over the internet.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

42943528

Stock Illustration ID: 42943528

A macro closeup of a computer screen with a username and password text box. The password is hidden. Can represent security, privacy and safety over the internet.

Illustration Formats

  • 2800 × 2052 pixels • 9.3 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 733 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 367 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

CreativeAngela

CreativeAngela