Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Luxury regal seamless pattern with silver mesh ornament in style of fashion on colorful fabric background. Design for wallpapers and textile print. Luxurious glossy metalwork fantasy texture.
Edit
Seamless color pattern from a variety of geometric shapes and lines.
Colorful abstract two tone seamless kaleidoscope pattern
Golden seamless pattern. Raster sketch with gold ornament on a purple background.
seamless floral pattern. lilac color. For Valentine's day, wedding invitations, wallpaper. Vector illustration.
seamless floral pattern. lilac color. For Valentine's day, wedding invitations, wallpaper. raster copy illustration.
Vector illustration of beautiful purple ornate wallpaper
Seamless floral patterns. purple, green color. raster copy illustration. Texture for design wallpaper, pattern. ethnic ornament

See more

560425495

See more

560425495

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136613663

Item ID: 2136613663

Luxury regal seamless pattern with silver mesh ornament in style of fashion on colorful fabric background. Design for wallpapers and textile print. Luxurious glossy metalwork fantasy texture.

Formats

  • 6000 × 3000 pixels • 20 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

H

Hybrid_Graphics