Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2089682929
Luxury fashion background with jute sack pattern. Spread awareness of using natural jute fiber as modern fashion element. Thin rope texture design for business card, flyer, tiles, and textile printing
N
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antiquitybackgroundbagbaggingbeigebraidbrownburialburlapburlap backgroundclothcottoncoveringcrochetcrumpleddesigndraperyentwinefiberflax sackgauzehandmadehemphessianhomespunjuteknitknotmaterialmeshnaturalobjectosnaburgpatternplaitramieroperoughrural fashionsacksackclothsisalsplicestuffedtexturetinctureweavewickerwoodenwrinkled
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist