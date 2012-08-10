Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Luxury dark background for website, poster, brand identity, brochure, presentation template. Premium design with wavy shapes. Abstract background with ripples. Decoration for banner or cover design.
Formats
5980 × 3120 pixels • 19.9 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 522 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 261 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG