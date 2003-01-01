Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Lupus impact and social influence shown as a figure in pillory to depict Lupus's effect on human health and its significance and burden it brings to life, 3d illustration
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134361867

Item ID: 2134361867

Lupus impact and social influence shown as a figure in pillory to depict Lupus's effect on human health and its significance and burden it brings to life, 3d illustration

Formats

  • 7680 × 4320 pixels • 25.6 × 14.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

GoodIdeas

GoodIdeas