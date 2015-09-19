Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 8865157
lovely green and gold background image with interesting texture, floral elements and plenty of space for text
Illustration Formats
3219 × 3008 pixels • 10.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 934 pixels • 3.3 × 3.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 467 pixels • 1.7 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.