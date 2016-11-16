Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Lisbon Geometric Design. Pink Ethnic Flower Tile. Red Vintage Mosaic Batik. Red Floral Boho Moroccan Geometric Batik Floor. Arabic Geometric Pattern Ikat. Red Aquarelle Endless Stars.
Formats
5000 × 2000 pixels • 16.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 400 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 200 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG