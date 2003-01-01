Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Light wood tabletop with copy space for montage your product display and home decor accessories against modern grey wall with blank frame mockup. 3d rendering, 3d illustration
Formats
6541 × 2804 pixels • 21.8 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 429 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 215 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG