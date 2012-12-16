Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Light Blue Tie Dye. Trendy Pastel Dirty Paint. Tie Dye Hippie Pattern. Light Blue Textile. Colorful Tie and Dye. Magic Acrylic Textile. Organic Artistic Dirty Painting. Aquarelle Print.
Blue Dirty Art Drawn Background. Blue Aquarelle Crumpled Handmade Tile Art. Mint Ink Psychedelic Dirty Art. Handmade Mint Tie Dye Wash Design
Aqua Decorative Texture Drop .Painting Dirty Watercolor. Messy Dyed Background. Blue Drip . Textured Chevron Art. Trendy Fashion Watercolour. Spray Artistic Brush Textures.
Turquoise Dirty Art Ink Pattern. Azure Ink Drawing Handmade Tiles. Indigo Drawn Creative Dirty Art. Drawing Azure Tie Dye Designs
Cyan Dirty Art Canva Drawn Background. Mint Drawn Handmade Printed Tie. Breeze Brush Creative Dirty Art Batik. Psychedelic Indigo Tie Dye Wash Texture
Aqua Abstract Color Spray .Painting Dirty Watercolor. Messy Dyed Background. Blue Spatter . Graphic Chaos Backdrop. Fashion Watercolour Print. Drip Artistic Dirty Banner.
Indigo Dirty Art Batik Ink Print. Blue Drawn Handmade Handmade Tiles. Mint Acrylic Crumpled Dirty Art Batik. Handmade Azure Tie Dye Fabric Background
Blue Dirty Art Drawn Pattern. Cyan Drawn Creative Carpet Grunge Painting. Azure Aquarelle Abstract Dirty Art Canva. Psychedelic Aquamarine Tie Dye Grunge Pattern

See more

1558185542

See more

1558185542

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125609274

Item ID: 2125609274

Light Blue Tie Dye. Trendy Pastel Dirty Paint. Tie Dye Hippie Pattern. Light Blue Textile. Colorful Tie and Dye. Magic Acrylic Textile. Organic Artistic Dirty Painting. Aquarelle Print.

Formats

  • 2000 × 2000 pixels • 6.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dmitriy Abrazhevich

Dmitriy Abrazhevich