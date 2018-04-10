Images

The letter S from "Alphabet Set Vinyl Flower Cushion", has a 3d distressed vinyl appearance with glued edges. Letter sits on a cluster of daisies in red, blue and yellow.

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Rarely used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

64822255

Stock Illustration ID: 64822255

Illustration Formats

  • 2848 × 4288 pixels • 9.5 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 664 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 332 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

B

Bonita R. Cheshier