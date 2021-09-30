Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2088535288
Lavender field tender seamless border. Digital hand drawn picture with watercolour texture. Mixed media artwork. Endless motif for packaging, scrapbooking, decoupage, textiles and more.
L
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractaromaaromaticartbackdropbackgroundblossombotanicalbotanybouquetbranchbunchcolordecoupagedecoupage paperdesigndrawingflorafloralflowergardengraphichealthherbherbalillustrationlavendermeadownaturalnatureorganicpatternperfumeplantprintprovenceretroscrapbookingseamlessspringsummertextiletexturevintagewallpaperwatercolorwild
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist