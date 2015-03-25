Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Large format empty background. Gradient design for advertisement, social media concept, presentation, website. Suitable as wallpaper, web designs, poster template, banner template book covers.
Formats
9000 × 3000 pixels • 30 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG