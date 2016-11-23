Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 26316361
Large dramatic Op Art Pink and white egg illustration with a pink Tulip (photograph) in the foreground, all against a white background.
Illustration Formats
4301 × 5500 pixels • 14.3 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
782 × 1000 pixels • 2.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
391 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.