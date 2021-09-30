Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2091901897
A large diamond in a gold octagonal frame on a golden twisted chain in a round ornamented frame behind glass. Decoration, pendant, necklace, jewel
J
By Jeo-Pardy
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accessorybackgroundbeadbeautifulbeautybijouterieblack backgroundbrilliantcasingchapletchokercollarcoulombdecorationdiamonddropelegancefaceted diamondfashionfemaleframegemgiftglowgoldgoldengorgethangerjeweljewelleryjewelrylavaliereluxuryminikinnecklacependantpendentpodpreciousprecious stonerimriviererockshinysparklestonesymboltreasuretwisted chainwhite
Similar images
More from this artist