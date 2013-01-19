Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Labor day banner with diferents labor scenes on light colored background. Groups of diferents women and men with different occupations: waitress, baker, cleaner, businessman, police...
Edit
Occupation icon set
Concept icons set ready to use for webpage , logo , printing , social media posts etc.
Outline categories of things to give in cardboard box: food, clothes, baby toys, shoes, interior stuffs. Horizontal donation poster. Trendy linear icons. Color illustration. Flat isolated vector
Online stores offer cashback promotions for online shopping concepts
Happy grandchildren students in learning process with their grandparents sitting at the working table with a laptop. Family studying online using their computer considering charts and graphs. Vector
Amusement Park Landing Page Template. Coaster rides, Circus Happy Clown Character with Balloon Concept for Website or Banner. Fun Entertainment Playground. Flat Cartoon Vector Illustration

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140419461

Item ID: 2140419461

Labor day banner with diferents labor scenes on light colored background. Groups of diferents women and men with different occupations: waitress, baker, cleaner, businessman, police...

Formats

  • 1696 × 2399 pixels • 5.7 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 707 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 354 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sheeyla

Sheeyla