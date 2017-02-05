Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Knitting Sewing Labels, copy space to add name for hand knit, original do it yourself crafts, hobbies, fashion. Heart, love, wood knitting needles, skeins, balls of yarn. Isolated on white background.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

32026036

Stock Illustration ID: 32026036

Knitting Sewing Labels, copy space to add name for hand knit, original do it yourself crafts, hobbies, fashion. Heart, love, wood knitting needles, skeins, balls of yarn. Isolated on white background.

Illustration Formats

  • 2400 × 1800 pixels • 8 × 6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

casejustin

casejustin