Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Kettle decorative kitchen tool icon. Teapot isolated cartoon illustration. Element for advertising of household goods or kitchen ware store. Home appliance for boiling water
Formats
4620 × 5280 pixels • 15.4 × 17.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
875 × 1000 pixels • 2.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
438 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG