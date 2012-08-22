Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Kaleidoscope Seamless Border. Green Bohemian Decoration. Graphic Hand made Artwork. Pale Blue Hippie Print Boho. Geometric Tie Dye Design. Ethnic Boho Rug. Aqua Scarf Tapestry.
Watercolour Wash. Distressed Brush Texture Pattern. Ink Textured Japanese Wallpaper. Bright Urban Illustration. Abstract Infinite Template. Aquamarine,White Wet Watercolour Wash.
Tie Dye. Dyed Seamless Texture. Shibori Pattern. Rustic Ornament Cloth Template. Aquamarine,White Hippie Abstract Ornament. Abstract Bohemian Decor. Fun Tie Dye.
Tie dye background. Seamless watercolour print. Grunge urban wallpaper. Japan cotton background. Ethnic cloth decoration. Aquamarine, white tie dye background.
Tie Paint. Smudge Pattern. Liquid Watercolor Effect. Handmade Splash Style Canvas. Distressed Illustration. Abstract Continuous Painting. Aquamarine,White Aged Tie Paint.
Ocean Mint Tie Dye Print. Sky Watercolor Grungy Paint. White Watercolor Print. Green Splash Banner. Beige Modern Style. White Tie Dye Boho. Sky Brushed Graffiti. Tie Dye Grunge. Beige
Abstract background and texture pattern design.
Tie dye boho wallpaper. Dirty art seamless wallpaper. Hippie style. Indigo, blue geometric texture. Colorful ink textured background. Boho seamless pattern. Colorful batik wallpaper.

See more

1527848150

See more

1527848150

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128617407

Item ID: 2128617407

Kaleidoscope Seamless Border. Green Bohemian Decoration. Graphic Hand made Artwork. Pale Blue Hippie Print Boho. Geometric Tie Dye Design. Ethnic Boho Rug. Aqua Scarf Tapestry.

Formats

  • 5000 × 2000 pixels • 16.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 400 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 200 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

S

Sundin