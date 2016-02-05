Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Jpeg illustration of a newspaper, with the word EXTRA as the main headline on the front page. For the vector version, please see my portfolio.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

17068894

Stock Illustration ID: 17068894

Jpeg illustration of a newspaper, with the word EXTRA as the main headline on the front page. For the vector version, please see my portfolio.

Illustration Formats

  • 2500 × 2500 pixels • 8.3 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

Fejas

Fejas