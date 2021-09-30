Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2096396902
Jesus Crown of thorns stylized simple emblem. Spiked triangle. Flat isolated Christian illustration, biblical background.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundbadgebannerbaptistbeliefbelievebiblebiblicalcatholicchristchristianchurchconceptcrowndesignemblemfaithflatforgivenessgodgospelheavenholyhopeiconillustrationisolatedjesuslogologotypelordloveposterprotestantreligionreligioussaviorsignsimplesoulspikespikedstylizedsymboltextthornstriangletrust
Categories: Religion, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist