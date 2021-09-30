Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2096396842
JESUS. Creative emblem. Stylized text in the shape of a crucifix. Realistic shiny metal emblem on black background, illustration.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbadgebannerbaptistbeliefbelievebiblebiblicalcatholicchristchristianchurchconceptcreativecrosscrucifixcrucifixiondesignemblemfaithforgivenessgodgospelheaveniconillustrationisolatedjesusjesus christletteringlogologotypelordlovemetalposterrealisticreligionreligioussaviorshinysignsoulstylizedsymboltexttexturetrusttypography
Categories: Religion, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist