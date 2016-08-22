Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Japanese New Year's card for the year of the rabbit, rabbit, kadomatsu and gold folding screen, 2023, 3DCG - Translation: 2023, Happy New Year. Rabbit. Longevity.
Formats
3500 × 5180 pixels • 11.7 × 17.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
676 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
338 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG