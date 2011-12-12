Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
January 2nd. A hand holding a phone with a calendar date on a futuristic neon blue background. Day 2 of month. The concept of the metaverse. Winter month, day of the year concept.
Background image of micro circuit with binary code
Background image of micro circuit with binary code
dark blue Abstract digital conceptual technology security background with lock. computer technology website internet web. infographics. fingerprint. Finger-print scanning. hand
Background image of micro circuit with binary code
Glowing neon line Garden gloves icon isolated on brick wall background. Rubber gauntlets sign. Farming hand protection, gloves safety.
Empty shopping sale bag. Wireframe low poly mesh vector illustration
Glowing neon line Garden gloves icon isolated on brick wall background. Rubber gauntlets sign. Farming hand protection, gloves safety. Vector Illustration

See more

1488793130

See more

1488793130

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131401719

Item ID: 2131401719

January 2nd. A hand holding a phone with a calendar date on a futuristic neon blue background. Day 2 of month. The concept of the metaverse. Winter month, day of the year concept.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alena Ivochkina

Alena Ivochkina