Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2083361236
Isometric people icon. 3d men back view with book in hand. Modern young people. Isolated illustration
t
By the8monkey
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
avatarbeautifulbodybookcareercharactercheerfulclientcollegecolorcolorfulconceptcoursedesigndistanceeducationexaminationflathipsterhomehumaniconillustrationinfographicinternetisometricknowledgelearnlibrarymanmenmodeloccupationpersonreadingschoolsocietystandstandingstudentstudystylesymbolteachingtrainingtutorialuniversitywhiteyoung
Similar images
More from this artist