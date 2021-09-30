Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2083361197
Isometric cruise ship. Passenger transportation by water. isometric icon or infographic element. Ocean transport
t
By the8monkey
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3dbusinesscargocarriercartooncolorcommercecommercialdeliverydesignelementequipmentexportfacilityfreightglobalgoodsgraphicheavyiconillustrationimportindustrialindustryinfographicinternationalisolatedisometriclinerloadedlogisticmarinemaritimemodernnauticaloceanseashadowshipshipmentshippingstoragesymboltechnologytradetransporttransportationvesselwater
Categories: Transportation, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist