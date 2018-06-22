Images

Isolated map of Costa Rica with capital, national borders, important cities, rivers,lakes. Detailed map of Costa Rica suitable for large size prints and digital editing.
434495998

Item ID: 2141899477

  • 4677 × 3307 pixels • 15.6 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 707 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 354 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

mapsandphotos

