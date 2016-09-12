Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Isolated map of Armenia with capital, national borders, important cities, rivers,lakes. Detailed map of Armenia suitable for large size prints and digital editing.
Formats
4677 × 3307 pixels • 15.6 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 707 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 354 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG