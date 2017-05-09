Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Islamic decoration background with mosque, lantern, crescent, window cartoon style, ramadan kareem, mawlid, iftar, isra miraj, eid al fitr adha, muharram, copy space text, 3D illustration.
Edit
Traditional arabic lantern lit up for Ramadan, Eid, Diwali. Ramadan Kareem.
Lightened lantern and book on wooden table over bokeh background. Ramadan kareem holiday celebration concept
Ornamental Arabic lantern with burning candle on desk
Ramadan kareem lanterns and stars front view
Vector Illustration Ramadan Kareem The Holy Month Muslim Feast Greeting Card with night and Lantern for pray at night. Flat landing page style vector.
Eid Mubarak Ramadan Kareem greeting - islamic muslim holiday background wit eid lantern or lamp
Window "Ramadan Kareem" (Generous Ramadan) card in vector format.

See more

284798624

See more

284798624

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142889661

Item ID: 2142889661

Islamic decoration background with mosque, lantern, crescent, window cartoon style, ramadan kareem, mawlid, iftar, isra miraj, eid al fitr adha, muharram, copy space text, 3D illustration.

Formats

  • 6000 × 3000 pixels • 20 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Afshin Kabbi

Afshin Kabbi