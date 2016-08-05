Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Islamic decoration background with mosque, lantern, crescent, window cartoon style, ramadan kareem, mawlid, iftar, isra miraj, eid al fitr adha, muharram, copy space text, 3D illustration.
Edit
Ramadan Kareem or Eid mubarak greeting card red background Islamic with gold moon, light and arabesque
Creative oil lamps (Diya) hanging on yellow seamless pattern background for Diwali festival celebration concept.
Illustration,Greeting Card Design For Festival Of Diwali With Beautiful Burning Diya.
Creative sale banner or sale poster for festival of diwali celebration background.
Diwali diya strips
Ramadan Kareem, greeting background vector
South Indian Festival Pongal Background Template Design Vector Illustration - Pongal Festival Background and elements with text of Pongal and sale

See more

1242915616

See more

1242915616

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142889659

Item ID: 2142889659

Islamic decoration background with mosque, lantern, crescent, window cartoon style, ramadan kareem, mawlid, iftar, isra miraj, eid al fitr adha, muharram, copy space text, 3D illustration.

Formats

  • 6000 × 3000 pixels • 20 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Afshin Kabbi

Afshin Kabbi