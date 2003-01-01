Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Ink and markers creative illustration. Painting on white background. Hand Drawn abstract color textures. Design for poster, card, invitation, placard, brochure, flyer. Painted brush strokes.
Formats
6000 × 3500 pixels • 20 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 583 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 292 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG