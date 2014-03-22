Images

Image
Infographic template for modern data visualization and ranking. Clean Glass Effect numbered buttons with space for text and a hand drawn doodles sketch background with marketing design elements.

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

285637562

Stock Illustration ID: 285637562

Illustration Formats

  • 4320 × 4444 pixels • 14.4 × 14.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 972 × 1000 pixels • 3.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 486 × 500 pixels • 1.6 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

David Arts

David Arts