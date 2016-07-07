Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Indigo Tie Dye Oriental Watercolor. Blue Tie Dye Grunge Pattern. Stripe Tie Dye Effect. Blue Stripe. Dyed Watercolour Texture. Spot Tye Die Pattern. Blue Tie Dye Circle Print. Blue Shibori Dip Texture
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

2058481151

Stock Illustration ID: 2058481151

Indigo Tie Dye Oriental Watercolor. Blue Tie Dye Grunge Pattern. Stripe Tie Dye Effect. Blue Stripe. Dyed Watercolour Texture. Spot Tye Die Pattern. Blue Tie Dye Circle Print. Blue Shibori Dip Texture

Illustration Formats

  • 4000 × 3000 pixels • 13.3 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

Kuzminichna

Kuzminichna