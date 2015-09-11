Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Image of 4 cupcakes placed on a gradient blue background with groups alternating between color and black and white. Suitable for use. Food media, advertising and art.
Edit
Set of colorful cupcakes and muffins. Vector illustration on white background
Seamless pattern with bright cupcakes. Cartoon muffins. Vector.
Colorful seamless pattern with cupcake s
Set of doodle sketch cupcakes with decorations on white background. Vector illustration.
Set of colored doodle sketch cupcakes on white background
Beautiful seamless pattern with cupcakes and strawberries on a pink background.
Watercolor cupcake seamless pattern

See more

338361362

See more

338361362

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141361267

Item ID: 2141361267

Image of 4 cupcakes placed on a gradient blue background with groups alternating between color and black and white. Suitable for use. Food media, advertising and art.

Formats

  • 3000 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kittiphan Dusdeeworaruk

Kittiphan Dusdeeworaruk