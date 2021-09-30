Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2085680818
illustration of victory day on Bangladesh flag. White splash of the bird means the Victory day of Bangladesh celebrated on 16 December
G
By Graphixo13
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractanimalbackgroundbangladeshbangladesh flagbangladesh victory daybannerbeakbeautifulbeautybirdbird splashblackcelebratecloseupdesigndovedropfeatherfreedom conceptholidayillustrationimageindependence dayisolatedlovemilkmilk splashnaturepeacepigeonposterredshapesymbolvictory conceptvictory daywhitewhite splashwing
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist