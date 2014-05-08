Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
illustration of a seamless patern pink design hearts for gift wrapping. congratulations, invitations, valentine's day cards, wedding, fashion design, for packaging, printing, fabric pattern for shirt.
Formats
7000 × 5000 pixels • 23.3 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 714 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 357 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG